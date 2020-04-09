Photo: Chicago Coronavirus Sign Takes Shot At Mitch Trubisky

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has had a rough offseason. First, the Bears acquired Nick Foles to presumably take his job.

Now, he’s getting mocked by local Chicago businesses during the coronavirus pandemic. A Windy City resident named Brett Craycraft shared the trolling on Twitter yesterday.

Craycraft posted a picture of a sign–he says it is from a place called ChipMonks–mocking Trubisky as it attempted to get its guests to comply with social distancing measures.

“During this coronavirus outbreak, remember to remain at least 10 feet away from others,” the sign reads. “If you’re wondering how far that is, picture a Bears wide receiver and then imagine where Trubisky actually threw the pass. That distance is about 10 feet.”

This might be even more cold-blooded than the “catch a baby, unlike Agholor” Eagles fan video.

Trubisky didn’t do much to endear himself to Bears fans last season. Despite making one more start than he did in 2018, the third-year pro saw his stats drop across the board.

Of course, it doesn’t help that Trubisky was taken before Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson in the 2017 NFL Draft. The jokes write themselves at this point.

Right now, the Bears are saying it will be an open competition between the onetime No. 2 overall pick and Foles this summer. However, Chicago would not have traded for Foles and his contract if they weren’t planning on starting him.