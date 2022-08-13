Photos Of Field At Soldier Field Are Going Viral This Afternoon

CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 18: A general view of Soldier Field prior to the game between the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers on December 18, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. Today's game is expected to be one of the coldest games ever played at Soldier Field. (Photo by Kena Krutsinger/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears will host the Kansas City Chiefs this Saturday in their preseason opener. However, the conditions at Soldier Field are less than ideal.

Roughly an hour before kickoff, Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times shared a few photos of Soldier Field.

Unfortunately, the actual field looks like a mess right now. And yet, an NFL preseason game will be played on this turf.

While there's plenty of blame to go around in this situation, Chicago fans pointed out that Elton John recently held a concert at Soldier Field. It's tough to tell if that's why the turf is in such rough condition, but that probably didn't help.

These photos of Soldier Field will only validate the Bears' eventual move to Arlington Heights.

Last fall, the Bears signed a purchase agreement for Arlington Park property. A new stadium could be in the works at some point in the future.

Until that day comes, the Bears will have to play their home games at Soldier Field. Hopefully, the field conditions look much better in the regular season.