Prominent NFL Agent Has Brutally Honest Comment On Mike Ditka

A prominent NFL agent had a brutally honest comment on Mike Ditka following his national anthem kneeling remarks.

Ditka, the Pro Football Hall of Famer, had a blunt message for anyone who kneels for the national anthem.

“If you can’t respect our national anthem, get the hell out of the country,” Ditka told TMZ Sports. “That’s the way I feel. Of course, I’m old fashioned, so I’m only going to say what I feel.”

Mike Ditka Against Anthem Kneeling In New Football League, Leave the Country! https://t.co/3KnlMzJAIG — TMZ (@TMZ) July 26, 2020

Ditka, 80, has previously said that he has “no respect” for Colin Kaepernick. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback began kneeling for the national anthem in 2016.

“I have no respect for Colin Kaepernick – he probably has no respect for me, that’s his choice” Ditka said of Kaepernick in 2016. “My choice is, I like this country, I respect our flag, and I don’t see all the atrocities going on in this country that people say are going on.”

David Mulugheta, a prominent NFL agent and the president of Athletes First, had a brutally honest response to Ditka’s comments.

“This doesn’t surprise me at all. Mike Dikta traded his helmet in for a white hood as soon as he retired from football. Racism hiding behind faux patriotism is still racism,” the NFL agent said on Twitter.

This doesn’t surprise me at all. Mike Dikta traded his helmet in for a white hood as soon as he retired from football. Racism hiding behind faux patriotism is still racism. 🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/0wRTpyfMhB — David Mulugheta (@DavidMulugheta) July 26, 2020

The prominent NFL agent is far from the only person criticizing Ditka for his comments. A former NBA head coach had a blunt message for Ditka earlier Sunday afternoon.