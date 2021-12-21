We’ve seen plenty of bad calls this NFL season, but there aren’t many as ridiculous as the one that was just made in the Bears-Vikings game.

During the third quarter of action, Bears defensive back Teez Tabor was penalized for an illegal low block on a blocker. The call made absolutely no sense considering Tabor was just trying to tackle Vikings running back Dalvin Cook.

The penalty on Tabor gave the Vikings an automatic first down, which was quite brutal for the Bears considering that play occurred on third down.

ESPN’s broadcast couldn’t believe the call was made, especially considering how routine the play looked.

Here’s the egregious call that had Bears fans furious:

#Bears DB Teez Tabor just got penalized for playing defense. pic.twitter.com/Fy4DrMBQxp — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 21, 2021

Unsurprisingly, NFL fans around the world put tonight’s officiating crew on blast.

“The NFL shouldn’t make stupid rule changes so we can avoid them being enforced,” former offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz said.

“It’s impossible to be a defensive player anymore in the NFL,” ESPN’s Field Yates wrote.

That proved to be a really costly penalty for the Bears, as the Vikings went down the field and scored a touchdown to increase their lead to 14 points.

The Vikings currently lead 17-3 over the Bears in the second half.