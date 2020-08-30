Report: 1 Quarterback Has ‘Slight Edge’ In Bears Competition

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy announced on Saturday that he won’t be revealing his team’s starting quarterback before its Week 1 game.

“That won’t be happening before that game,” Nagy said after practice on Saturday.

Mitch Trubisky and Nick Foles are competing for the starting job in Chicago. Trubisky has been the Bears’ starter, though Foles is more experienced and was likely acquired by the Bears for a reason.

ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reported on Saturday that Foles might have the “slight” edge right now.

“Bears still believe Mitch Trubisky is getting better, but the buzz is growing a bit that Nick Foles has the slight upper hand right now,” Fowler said. “Next week will be huge for this battle, but Foles’ experience is starting to show up a little bit, a little more accurate. Trubisky’s had some problems with accuracy, but he has played pretty well over the past month, so Trubisky is still in it. So we’ll see what happens this week.”

Many believe that Trubisky will get the Week 1 nod, only to be replaced by Foles at some point during the 2020 season.

The Bears are scheduled to open the 2020 season on Sunday, Sept. 13 against the Detroit Lions.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. E.T. on FOX.