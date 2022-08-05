Report: Bears Have Signed Veteran Cornerback

CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 05: A Chicago Bears helmet rests on the ground during pregame warmups against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on October 5, 2014 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

With the second week of training camp almost in the books, the Chicago Bears have decided to bolster their secondary.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Bears are signing veteran cornerback and special teamer Davontae Harris.

Harris, a former fifth-round pick out of Illinois State, started his career with the Cincinnati Bengals. Since then, he has bounced around the league.

Over the past three years, Harris has been with the Denver Broncos, Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Chargers.

Harris has racked up 59 combined tackles, four passes defended and one forced fumble since 2018.

Chicago's cornerback room currently consists of Jaylon Johnson, Duke Shelley, Kyler Gordon, Tavon Young, Thomas Graham Jr. and Kindle Vildor.

Even if Harris can't crack the Bears' cornerback rotation, he could play a significant role on special teams.