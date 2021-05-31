Report: Bears’ Plan For Quarterback Competition Revealed

The Chicago Bears have two viable quarterbacks to start Week 1 in 2021: Veteran Andy Dalton and rookie Justin Fields. So how will the Bears determine who gets the starting nod?

On Monday, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler revealed that while Fields will not be named the starter outright, he will get a chance to start. Per the report, if he impresses in training camp, he will get his chance to earn the starting job.

We’ve seen numerous times in recent history that a highly-drafted rookie quarterback has gone into camp as a challenger instead of a starter and won the starting job anyway. Sam Darnold is, for better or worse, one of the more recent examples of this.

But the Chicago Bears will be under a lot of pressure to get the QB decision right in 2020. Jobs may depend on it.

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace traded up in the 2021 NFL Draft to get Fields. Despite seeing his team make the playoffs in 2020, the Bears have not won a playoff game in a decade.

It’s believed that if the Bears don’t make big improvements on last year’s 8-8 playoff squad that Pace and maybe even head coach Matt Nagy could be fired.

As a result, the duo absolutely have to get their QB choice right in training camp.

Will Justin Fields win the Bears starting quarterback job, or will Andy Dalton keep it?