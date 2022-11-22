Report: Details Emerge From Justin Fields' Injury Status

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

We now have conflicting reports regarding the status of Bears quarterback Justin Fields' injured left shoulder.

Earlier tonight, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Fields suffered a dislocated shoulder in Sunday's loss to the Atlanta Falcons. However, a new report disputes that claim.

"Per a source with direct knowledge of the situation, Fields did not suffer a dislocation," Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio writes.

Earlier today, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said Fields was "day-to-day" but also did not rule out a season-ending injury.

"Obviously, you guys know the injury report comes out Wednesday and right now it's day-to-day," Eberflus said. "We'll see where he is on Wednesday. So, we've got time, we'll see where it is and go from there."

The Bears have lost four straight, but Fields has played well in that stretch, throwing for 594 yards and eight touchdowns while also rushing for470 yards and five scores.

Chicago will take on the New York Jets on Sunday.