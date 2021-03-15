Report: NFC Team Has ‘Significant Interest’ In Andy Dalton

Andy Dalton is the latest quarterback name being linked to the Chicago Bears this off-season.

The Bears would like to improve their current quarterback situation ahead of the 2021 season. Mitch Trubisky isn’t the answer, and it doesn’t appear Chicago wants to move forward with the former No. 2 overall pick.

Of course, the ideal scenario for the Bears would be to land Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. Wilson listed Chicago as one of the four teams he’s interested in were the Seahawks to trade him this off-season. The probability of a trade actually happening appears low at the moment, though.

The Bears may want to find a backup option in the event they can’t land Wilson. It appears Dalton is that backup. Chicago reportedly has “significant interest” in Dalton right now, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

“Andy Dalton, I know, is generating significant interest from a couple of quarterback needy teams,” Rapoport said, via NBC Sports. “One of them, the Chicago Bears, who have basically, it seems, been interested in every quarterback.”

Although the Chicago Bears have a need at quarterback, Andy Dalton doesn’t really solve their problems.

Dalton’s play was underwhelming last season when he filled in for the injured Dak Prescott. He’d likely struggle even more in Chicago’s offense.

The Bears would probably be better off moving forward with one of their current quarterbacks for the 2021 season than signing Dalton to what would likely be a higher-than-expected price tag.