Report Reveals “Name To Watch” For Bears Offensive Coordinator Role

With Matt Eberflus now officially the head coach of the Chicago Bears, he’s going to start building his staff. And one name is quickly gaining traction as a top candidate for the new offensive coordinator.

According to NFL insider Albert Breer, Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy is considered “a name to watch” for the job. Getsy has spent seven of the last eight seasons with the Packers, rising through the ranks to become one of Matt LaFleur’s top assistants.

After serving as Green Bay’s passing game coordinator while quarterback Aaron Rodgers has won back-to-back All-Pro honors, Getsy is becoming a popular candidate for an expanded role. The Bears could certainly do a lot worse as Eberflus begins to assemble his staff.

Bringing on Getsy would also have the added bonus of depriving the Bears’ arch-rival of a top staffer. But Bears fans appear skeptical that he’ll get the job, or even deserves it.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus will interview coaches this weekend. Chicago will be open-minded. But a name to watch—Packers pass-game coordinator Luke Getsy. There's a relationship there, and Eberflus could offer Getsy play-calling, which he won't get in GB. Getsy's been in demand. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 28, 2022

“Why now is Eberflus going through interviews for OCs, when he supposedly had a “plan” ? 1st time OC too for Fields? Smh,” one fan replied.

“He’s good but he’s not the first on my list, get me Pep Hamilton or Mike Mcdaniel and LFG,” wrote another.

“LaFleur presumably wants Getsy or Steno to replace Hackett; but both guys could be in play for OC jobs elsewhere. No way LaFleur loses both,” WBAY Sports Director Chris Roth said in a retweet.

The Bears-Packers rivalry is one of the most intense in the league (especially after this year). Hiring Luke Getsy would be a massive coup for Eberflus in his first season.