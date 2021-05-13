Report: Update On Bears Head Coach Matt Nagy

The Chicago Bears‘ rookie minicamp will soon commence. Unfortunately, head coach Matt Nagy will not be participating in-person.

Nagy has been deemed a “high-risk close contact” because of a family member who just recently tested positive for COVID-19, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Nagy, as a result, will be participating virtually when the Bears’ rookie minicamp kicks off this week.

“Bears coach Matt Nagy is a high-risk close contact for a family member who tested positive for COVID-19 & at the start he’ll participate virtually in on-field activity during this week’s rookie minicamp,” Rapoport tweeted on Thursday. “Per NFL protocols, all meetings will be virtual, anyway. He’ll lead those.” This is obviously an unfortunate development within the Bears’ organization. But it sounds like Nagy will still be involved in the minicamp, albeit virtually. #Bears coach Matt Nagy is a high-risk close contact for a family member who tested positive for COVID-19 & at the start he’ll participate virtually in on-field activity during this week’s rookie minicamp. Per NFL protocols, all meetings will be virtual, anyway. He’ll lead those. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 13, 2021 Here’s the latest on the ongoing situation, courtesy of Rapoport. From NFL Now: #Bears coach Matt Nagy, a high-risk close contact for a family member who tested positive for COVID-19, will participate virtually in rookie minicamp. pic.twitter.com/qiCFQi8hpL — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 13, 2021

This also means Matt Nagy won’t get a first-hand look at rookie quarterback Justin Fields.

The Bears took the former Ohio State star with their first-round pick in last month’s 2021 NFL Draft. Chicago was extremely fortunate it was able to snag Fields with such a late first-round selection.

Fields was previously considered a top-three pick. But as the NFL Draft drew closer, Trey Lance’s stock saw a massive rise. Fields, as a result, slid down draft boards. The Bears certainly didn’t complain.

Nagy has his franchise quarterback on the roster. Unfortunately, he won’t be with him on the field when rookie minicamp begins this week.