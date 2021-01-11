Rex Ryan Has Brutally Honest Message For Matt Nagy

Rex Ryan was a defensive-oriented coach throughout his career, but he went on the offensive this morning against Bears head coach Matt Nagy.

On ESPN’s Get Up! Monday, Ryan blasted Nagy for his handling of Chicago quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. Nagy benched Trubisky in favor of Nick Foles earlier this season before turning back to him as his starter.

The Bears ended their season with a 21-9 loss to the New Orleans Saints in yesterday’s NFC Wild Card Game.

“I don’t like him. I don’t like the way he doesn’t take every damn bullet for [Trubisky],” Ryan said, via the New York Post. That’s your job as a head coach. You don’t make your quarterback take every bullet. You take the dang bullets. That’s what I don’t respect about this guy.”

Ryan, who was fiercely protective of quarterback Mark Sanchez during his time in New York, further excoriated Nagy for being unable to generate any offense in Sunday’s loss.

“I’ve never been a big fan of this Nagy guy, and quite honestly, It’s because of the way he handled the Trubisky thing,” Ryan said. “He put everything on him. He’s the guy they blame everything on. Well why don’t you look at yourself first, man? Dude, you scored three points in this game – I know it was nine, but no, it was three points. You’re an offensive guru. That’s why you came here. “You’ve gone to the playoffs two of the last three years. Congratulations. That’s because the NFC is a hell of a lot weaker than the AFC.”

Rex has always been known for speaking his mind, so it’s not surprising he let loose here. Still a little jarring to see him get that personal though.

As for Trubisky, he’s a free agent, though the 2017 No. 2 overall pick did express his desire to remain with the Bears if they want him back.

Mitchell Trubisky: "I could definitely see myself back (with the Bears) next year. Obviously, a lot of that is out of my control." — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) January 11, 2021

Chicago is 28-20 in the regular season under Nagy, but 0-2 in playoff games.