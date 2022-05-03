RG3 Wants To Play For The Bears: NFL World Reacts

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 02: Robert Griffin III #3 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up prior to taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on December 02, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Robert Griffin III isn't closing the book on his NFL career.

On Tuesday's edition of The Rich Eisen Show, Griffin named the Chicago Bears as an ideal landing spot for himself. That's because he's interested in helping out second-year quarterback Justin Fields.

"Going to Chicago with Justin Fields to try to help as much as I possibly can in that quarterback room would be a great situation," Griffin told Eisen.

It's important to note that Griffin also expressed interest in playing for the Dallas Cowboys or Atlanta Falcons.

"I’ve been reached out to from a plethora of teams," Griffin added, via Audacy. "Going back home to Texas with the Dallas Cowboys, I know a lot of Washington fans don’t want to hear that, but that would be a great situation for me. The Atlanta Falcons being there with [Marcus] Mariota and [Desmond] Ridder would be a great situation for me."

Judging by NFL fans' reactions on Twitter, they'd like to see Griffin be a mentor to Fields in the Windy City.

"Do it," one fan tweeted. "Robert Griffin III is an amazing person with great leadership."

"I would 100 percent be down for this," another fan wrote.

It's unclear if the Bears will consider bringing Griffin in for the 2022 season.

Griffin said ESPN knows that he still has a desire to play in the NFL.

If an opportunity doesn't emerge, Griffin will continue to help ESPN with its coverage of the NFL and college football.