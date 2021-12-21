The Chicago Bears were hit with five personal fouls on Monday night when they faced the Minnesota Vikings. Some of those penalties were questionable to say the least.

Following the Bears’ loss to the Vikings, veteran pass-rusher Robert Quinn spoke to the media about the current state of officiating in the NFL.

Quinn didn’t hold back his true feelings, as he told reporters that NFL officials have way too much control over the game.

“Some of these calls are starting to get a little crazy,” Quinn said, via ESPN. “These refs seem like they’re controlling the game a little too much. So, when a play is clean, and they’re throwing a flag for something that they thought they could change a game [with] just by one flag … let guys play ball.

“If this was a couple years ago, half of this stuff wouldn’t even be called. But now, they got so many of these stupid rules, they dang near in a ref’s hands [and] could change the game in any given moment.”