Telling Details Emerge From Russell Wilson’s Interest In The Bears

If Russell Wilson is traded by the Seahawks, the All-Pro quarterback has four preferred destinations.

The Chicago Bears are reportedly one of those teams, which comes as a surprise to most of the NFL world. The Bears haven’t been very good as of late and Wilson doesn’t have any significant ties to the city.

However, Wilson did play one season of college football at Wisconsin, which is a couple of hours away from the Windy City. And, the Bears are a historic NFL franchise that has lacked stardom at the quarterback position.

NBC Sports’ Peter King theorized what intrigues Wilson about Chicago in his latest column. He provided some telling details.

As for the Bears, I think there are three things at play: Chicago tight end Jimmy Graham is a good friend of Wilson’s, and he’s told him good things about the team and the city. Wilson loves the sporting zeal of the city, the love for the Cubs, the love for the Bears, and might look at it like, Chicago hasn’t had a lot of great quarterbacks, and I could be one. Maybe I could be the missing piece, and how crazy would Chicago go if the Bears ever got great again? And I think he loves the city.

If Wilson does end up in Chicago, we would get two games against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers every season.

That would be pretty fun for everyone involved.