Report: NFC Team Will Take ‘Big Swing’ At Russell Wilson

At this point, if Russell Wilson ends up getting traded, it would be surprising if he ends up anywhere but with a certain NFC North franchise.

The Chicago Bears continue to be mentioned as the frontrunner for a Wilson trade.

Wilson is reportedly unhappy with his situation in Seattle. The superstar quarterback reportedly has a list of four preferred trade destinations, though that list has likely gotten smaller in recent weeks.

ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler appeared on SportsCenter on Sunday morning and shared the latest on the Wilson situation.

The Bears are expected to take a “big swing” at trading for him.

“The expectation league wide is that Chicago is going to take a big swing here to get Russell,” Fowler said, per 247Sports. “Now Seattle has given no clear indication that they’re going to trade him. Russell Wilson, himself, still does not expect to be traded but Chicago is at least gonna try to make that change and make a package. That’s what most people around the league expect.

“I’m told Russell Wilson is intrigued by Chicago’s market, an offensive-minded head coach and an emerging offensive line. Make no mistake, Chicago has scoured the earth the last few weeks for their quarterback options. They’re looking at everything. Trades, free agency, draft. In the end it could turn into a gun-for-hire, so to speak, with a Ryan Fitzpatrick or an Andy Dalton, somebody they know is not a longterm answer but can be a bridge and get them through another year. Really the goal in Chicago is simple: get their first 4,000-yard passer in franchise history however they have to do it.”

For now, though, Wilson remains a member of the Seattle Seahawks.