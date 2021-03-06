Russell Wilson appears to be unhappy with his current situation with the Seattle Seahawks, and the Chicago Bears have a major need at quarterback. It might not be the perfect marriage, but it certainly makes a ton of sense.

This weekend, Brad Briggs of the Chicago Tribune said the Bears have “prioritized making a run” at Wilson this offseason.

Prior to Briggs’ report about the Bears‘ pursuit of Wilson, ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler listed a few reasons why the team is in the sweepstakes for the Pro Bowl quarterback. Apparently the Bears’ offensive line and coaching staff intrigue Wilson.

So what would it take for Chicago to land Wilson in a blockbuster trade? Let’s just say general manager Ryan Pace will need to package multiple draft picks and at least a player or two.

When it comes to the Bears’ roster, the biggest name on the roster has to be Khalil Mack. Packaging the All-Pro pass rusher with a trio of first-round picks should be enough to get Wilson to the Windy City.

But what if the Seahawks aren’t interested in adding Mack to their payroll? Another option for the Bears involves parting ways with a few young, yet promising players on their roster.

In the event that Pete Carroll wants to recreate the ‘Legion of Boom,’ it would make sense for him to want cornerback Jaylon Johnson. The Utah product had 44 tackles and 15 passes defended in his rookie season. Since there’s a legitimate chance Seattle could lose Shaquill Griffin in free agency, acquiring a potential-packed cornerback under contract for the next three seasons would be a nice replacement.

Of course, the Bears can’t just offer Johnson and expect that to land them Russell Wilson in return. They’ll need to include multiple first-round picks and one, if not two, additional players. Nick Foles and Akiem Hicks would be solid trade chips for Chicago to include in a deal.

Foles can be a bridge option for the Seahawks in 2021 while the front office looks for its next franchise quarterback. Seattle can cut him after next season and take on only $3.6 million in dead money. Hicks, meanwhile, would give Carroll a Pro Bowl defensive lineman to plug into his lineup.

Losing someone as dynamic as Wilson was undoubtedly hurt the Seahawks’ offense for the foreseeable future. However, they could receive a handful of picks and players in return if they’re willing to talk shop.