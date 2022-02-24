Just over a month ago, the Chicago Bears uprooted their front office by firing both GM Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy. Nagy remains unemployed. Pace, on the other hand, landed a job back in the NFL on Thursday afternoon.

The Atlanta Falcons have hired Pace, the Bears’ former GM, to be a senior personnel executive. He’ll be working alongside GM Terry Fontenot. Pace and Fontenot worked together in New Orleans years ago.

“Former #Bears GM Ryan Pace has joined the Atlanta Falcons as a senior personnel executive under GM Terry Fontenot. Pace and Fontenot worked together in New Orleans. The #Bears’ last two GMs are now senior personnel executives with the Falcons, as Phil Emery is there too,” tweeted Adam Hoge of NBC Chicago.

As noted by Hoge, Pace is now the second former Bears GM to land a job in Atlanta’s front office. Falcons fans aren’t exactly excited about the fact.

"Oh this explains SO much. Poor one out for Falcons fans," one fan tweeted.

"This explains why the Falcons are not good as well," a fan said.

"Atlanta is the place where all former Bears players/GM's go I guess," one fan wrote.