Significant Punishment Being Considered For WR Javon Wims

Chicago Bears wide receiver Javon Wims became a household name yesterday for taking a few swings at New Orleans Saints defender Chauncey Gardner-Johnson. Unfortunately, it looks like Wims is going to have to pay the piper for his newfound fame.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Wims is being considered and evaluated for a possible suspension. Per the report, a decision is likely to be made today.

The incident in question saw Javon Wims walk up behind Gardner-Johnson during the game and grab a chain around his neck. While trying to hold the Saints defender in place, Wims proceeded to punch him multiple times in the helmet.

Wims and Gardner-Johnson required multiple officials and players to separate them. Naturally, Wims was ejected for starting the thing.

#Bears WR Javon Wims, who punched #Saints Chauncey Gardner-Johnson in his helmet to get ejected and start a melee, is being considered and evaluated for a possible suspension, source said. There should be a decision today. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 2, 2020

Javon Wims immediately went viral online. Some merry pranksters even took to his Wikipedia page to have some fun over his love for throwing punches.

Footage would show that Wims may have attacked Gardner-Johnson as revenge for the Saints defender poking teammate Anthony Miller in the face through the holes in his facemask.

Ultimately, what Wims did was significantly more dangerous than Gardner-Johnson appears to have done. Even if he isn’t suspended, the Chicago Bears are likely going to have a long talk with him appropriate on-field behavior.

And that’s assuming they don’t just cut the guy to set an example to the rest of the team.

How many games should or will Javon Wims get suspended for?