Soldier Field Is Getting New Grass: NFL World Reacts

On Aug. 13, the Chicago Bears hosted the Kansas City Chiefs for their preseason opener. Those in attendance quickly noticed how poor the playing surface looked at Soldier Field.

With Week 1 approaching fairly soon, Soldier Field has announced that a "long-planned full resodding of the field" has been scheduled ahead of the Bears' season opener against the San Francisco 49ers.

Soldier Field will use a "new Bermuda grass system" that was requested by the Bears. It's unclear if that request will sit well with the Chicago Fire of the MLS.

NFL fans, meanwhile, expect Soldier Field's playing surface to be an issue all season.

"Changing the field a couple weeks before the season," a fan tweeted. "What could possibly go wrong?"

49ers fans are quite nervous about the playing conditions for the team's Week 1 showdown with the Bears.

"The 49ers ending their preseason on Houston’s historically shitty/ injury-causing turf while opening their regular season on replaced Soldier Field grass in Chicago is not filling me with warm nor fuzzy feelings," one fan said.

The circumstances here aren't ideal to say the least.

We're hopeful the playing surface at Soldier Field doesn't produce any injuries during the Bears-49ers game.