Tarik Cohen Speaks Out On Twin Brother’s Tragic Death

Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen is dealing with an unspeakable family tragedy after his twin brother was found dead Sunday.

Tyrell Antar Cohen, 25, was found dead at an electrical station in the family’s home state of North Carolina, according to reports. He is believed to have been electrocuted and had previously been declared a missing person on Saturday.

On Monday morning, Tarik paid tribute to his brother with an emotional Twitter message.

“I lost my brother, my twin, myself,” he wrote. “What a great man he was. I’m glad I got to express just how much I love him while he was here. God truly calls home the best and most worthy. I’ll just miss him forever. I got Riah and Trini Tyrell I swear to God.”

As the Cohen family deals with Tyrell’s death, the Bears have offered their public support.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the death of Tarik Cohen’s twin brother, Tyrell,” the team said in a statement Sunday night. “Our immediate thoughts and prayers go out to Tarik, his mother, Tilwanda, and the rest of their family and loved ones. On behalf of the entire Bears family, we extend our most heartfelt sympathies to all who mourn his loss.”

Tarik Cohen is entering his fifth season with the Bears after being drafted by the team in the fourth round back in 2017.