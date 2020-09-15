Tarik Cohen Sends Message To The Bears About Allen Robinson

Tarik Cohen has a clear and simple message for Bears’ ownership regarding Allen Robinson following the wide receiver’s suspicious social-media activity on Tuesday.

The Chicago Bears pulled off one of the more thrilling wins on the NFL’s opening weekend. Mitch Trubisky came alive in the second half of Sunday’s game, throwing three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to help the Bears escape with a 27-23 win. Robinson was critical for the Bears, catching five passes for 74 yards in the victory.

There’s no doubt Robinson’s a critical piece of the Chicago offense. He’s made it clear that he wants to sign a contract extension with the organization. But the Bears aren’t biting just yet.

As a result, Robinson deleted everything Bears-related on his social media feed on Tuesday. Cohen thinks it’s about time Chicago extends Robinson. Take a look below.

Allen Robinson’s latest social media activity is a bit odd. There’s no doubt he wants an extension and is frustrated by the lack of movement from Chicago. But the star receiver hasn’t even requested a trade or tried to leverage the situation.

The Bears would be wise to extend Robinson’s contract, though. He’s been one of Trubisky’s go-to targets these past few years.

If Robinson and the Bears can work out a contract extension, it’ll end the latest drama in the Chicago. If they can’t work out a deal, Robinson may wind up on the trade block.