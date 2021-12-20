The Bears Are Missing An Entire Starting Position Group Tonight

If you’ve still got time to make changes to your fantasy football lineup, you might want to add whatever Minnesota Vikings wide receivers you can. Because one Chicago Bears unit has been depleted ahead of tonight’s game against the Vikings.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, all four of the Bears’ starting defensive backs have been ruled out tonight. Cornerbacks Artie Burns and Jaylon Johnson along with safeties Eddie Jackson and Tashaun Gipson have all been scratched.

All four players are on the team’s COVID-19 list, and they’re far from the only ones. The Bears are dealing with a massive outbreak on the team that’s seen dozens of players and several coaches ruled out.

As a result, the Bears are scrambling to find replacements. They’re reportedly elevating at least eight players from their practice squad to tonight’s game roster.

All four of Chicago’s starting DBs – CB Artie Burns, CB Jaylon Johnson, S Eddie Jackson, S Tashaun Gipson – are out tonight vs Vikings. One starting CB will be Vildor Kindle and other CB/nickel will depend on formation/personnel. Starting safeties likely Deon Bush and Teez Tabor — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 20, 2021

The Chicago Bears are the latest team to face a massive COVID-19 outbreak right before a scheduled game. That’s why there are four weekday primetime games this week instead of just the one.

In addition to the Chicago Bears, the Washington Football Team, Los Angeles Rams and Cleveland Browns have all been dealing with dozens of lost players. The Browns are about to take on the Las Vegas Raiders without their top two options at quarterback.

The Bears may have been the fourth team to suffer a big outbreak, but they might not be the last either.

Chicago vs. Minnesota will be played at 8:15 p.m. EST and will air on ESPN.