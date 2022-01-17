The Bears Have 2 Notable Interviews On Monday

The Chicago Bears head coaching/general manager search is starting to come into focus.

A pair of Colts employees will be interviewing for the position on Monday. Defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus will be interviewing for the head coaching gig, and assistant general manager Ed Dodds will be interviewing for the GM spot.

Eberflus has always interviewed for the Jaguars head coaching gig as their search is well underway as well.

Chicago has also interviewed Doug Pederson, Brian Flores, Brian Daboll, Jim Caldwell, among others this past week.

Flores has been a hot commodity since he was let go from Miami. He’s interviewed for multiple jobs and looks poised to be a head coach somewhere next season.

He went 19-14 the last two years with the Dolphins but was still let go despite guiding the Dolphins to eight wins in their last nine games.

These are hires that Chicago has to get right as they try to build around quarterback Justin Fields.

Chicago finished 6-11 this season and dismissed both Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace last week.