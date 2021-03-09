Allen Robinson isn’t leaving Chicago anytime soon. The Bears placed the franchise tag on the star wide receiver on Tuesday, just hours ahead of the deadline.

It’s no secret Robinson has been frustrated with Chicago’s front office since last year. The two sides have failed to come to any agreement on a longterm contract, but the Bears were never going to let their star wideout just walk away for free this off-season.

Chicago placed the franchise tag on Robinson on Tuesday. Doing so ensures he plays the 2021 season in Chicago. It also gives both sides until mid-July to try and work out a longterm contract, if that’s the route the Bears want to take.

Robinson, meanwhile, probably isn’t happy with the Bears’ decision. But at the same time, it reaffirms Chicago’s commitment to the star wide receiver.

Bears placed franchise tag on WR Allen Robinson, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2021

By franchise tagging Allen Robinson, it ensures that he plays for the Bears during the 2021 season, unless there’s a trade. NFL analyst Matt Miller speculates the Bears’ franchise-tag decision could spark a “tag-and-trade” scenario in coming weeks.

Tag-and-trade? — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) March 9, 2021

This would probably only happen in Robinson refused to play for the Bears later this year, which could be an actual possibility. The star receiver has grown impatient with the organization, and that impatience will only grow stronger if the Bears don’t sign him to a longterm contract.

Right now, it appears Robinson will play for the Bears later this year. Chicago franchise tagged the dominant wideout on Tuesday, ahead of the fast approaching deadline.