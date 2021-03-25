The Bears’ Tweet About Andy Dalton Is Going Viral

The Chicago Bears swung for the fences this offseason, reportedly offering a package with three first-round picks and two defensive starters for Russell Wilson. After the Seattle Seahawks hunkered down, the NFC North organization chose to sign Andy Dalton instead.

The 33-year-old inked a one-year deal, worth up to $10 million to join Bears, after spending the 2020 season with the Dallas Cowboys. In relief of the injured Dak Prescott, Dalton threw for 2,170 passing yards and 14 touchdowns in just nine starts.

Although he had a decent enough year in 2020, the three-time Pro Bowler didn’t quite meet the lofty expectations that the Chicago fanbase set for the franchise in free agency. Last year’s starter Mitch Trubisky also left the team this offseason for the Buffalo Bills, leaving the Bears with Dalton and Nick Foles as the options at quarterback.

On Wednesday night, the franchise put any speculation to bed about who the team’s starter will be in 2021. The organization’s official Twitter account shared a graphic of Dalton in a Bears jersey with the caption “QB 1.”

Given the fact that many thought Russell Wilson might be touching down in Chicago, Wednesday’s tweet made for some upset Bears fans on social media.

Reminder: it’s about to be Summer, we’ll have at least 1 good baseball team, Loyola should be fun this weekend, etc Get this dumbass team off your brain for the time being. It’s okay. https://t.co/Jq34Hi4v6d — Eddie (@EddieBarstool) March 25, 2021

meanest tweet i’ve seen all day https://t.co/fethL18SZ0 — Matt Gamin’ (@Yelix) March 25, 2021

Weird flex but ok https://t.co/PTfSYFZBPr — Phil Mayer (@mayer_philip) March 25, 2021

Although the reaction was overwhelmingly negative, the Bears announcement isn’t exactly shocking. Dalton expressed a similar sentiment in his introductory press conference.

“They told me I was the starter,” Dalton said when discussing his decision to sign with the Bears. “That was one of the reasons why I wanted to come here.”

The one positive that came out of Wednesday’s tweet is that the Chicago faithful won’t have to spend time speculating about the team’s starter for the rest of the offseason. For better or for worse, Andy Dalton will lead the Bears into 2021.