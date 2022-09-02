The Bears Worked Out A Notable Offensive Lineman On Thursday

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 14: A detail view of a Chicago Bears helmet is seen on a bench during a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins on August 14, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears have been busy combing the waiver wire for possible additions before the start of the season.

On Thursday, Chicago hosted Kelechi Osemele, an offensive lineman who is accomplished but also did not play in 2021.

A two-time Pro Bowler, Osemele last played in the NFL in 2020 when he was a member of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Injuries wrecked Osemele's 2019 and 2020 campaigns; he played in only five games with the Chiefs two years ago after appearing in three with the New York Jets in 2019.

From 2016-18, Osemele was a standout for the then-Oakland Raiders. He started 42 of a possible 48 games, made a pair of Pro Bowls and earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2016.

Osemele began his NFL career with the Baltimore Ravens in 2012 after being selected in the second round of the NFL Draft out of Iowa State. He spent four years with the Ravens and won a Super Bowl as a rookie.