The Chicago Bears Are Reportedly Releasing A Veteran DB

Veteran cornerback Buster Skrine is coming off his second year of a three-year deal he signed with the Chicago Bears in 2019. But the team is not bringing him back for the third.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Bears are releasing Skrine from the team. He had 66 tackles, three passes defended and one forced fumble for the Bears in 2020.

Chicago signed Skrine to a three-year, $16.5 million deal in 2019 following four solid years as a starter with the New York Jets. But despite staying healthy in 2019, his contributions to the team were somewhat lacking.

In two years with the Bears, Skrine has appeared in 28 games, starting seven. He has 114 tackles, two tackles for loss, two QB hits, and eight passes defended, but no interceptions.

Bears are releasing veteran CB Buster Skrine, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 1, 2021

Buster Skrine was a fifth-round pick out of Chattanooga by the Cleveland Browns in 2011 and quickly proved to be a stellar slot cornerback. In four years with the Browns, he had six interceptions, 47 passes defended and 235 tackles.

He parlayed his success with the Browns into a four-year, $25 million contract with the New York Jets in 2015. While in New York, he started 48 out of 59 games, logging three interceptions, 30 passes defended and 224 tackles.

Buster Skrine will be 32 years old when the 2021 NFL season starts. It will be interesting to see if the veteran cornerback can find a fourth NFL team.