The Chicago Bears Signed A Veteran DL On Monday

The Chicago Bears have added an experienced defensive lineman to their rotation, they announced Monday night.

Chicago signed free agent nose tackle Mike Pennel. In a corresponding move, they released veteran linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu, who appeared in five games with the Bears in 2021.

Pennel is heading into his ninth professional season. The Bears are the fifth NFL team for the steady run-stuffer, who posted 21 tackles in 10 games for the Atlanta Falcons last year.

In 2019 and 2020, Pennel was a key contributor for the Kansas City Chiefs as they claimed back-to-back AFC Championships and won Super Bowl LIV. Pennel played in 22 games (one start) for KC, making 53 tackles and posting one sack.

The Colorado State-Pueblo alum recorded 62 stops in 32 games with the New York Jets in 2017-18. Pennel began his NFL career with the Green Bay Packers, spending three years with the franchise from 2014-16.