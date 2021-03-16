Report: There Might Be 1 Favorite Emerging For Andy Dalton

The quarterback market was heating up on Monday night, as both Ryan Fitzpatrick and Jameis Winston signed deals. This leaves Andy Dalton as one of the top signal-callers available in free agency.

Dalton was signed by the Dallas Cowboys in 2020 to be their backup quarterback. He was thrusted into the starting role once Dak Prescott went down with a season-ending injury.

His best days might be behind him, but Dalton showed he can still be a serviceable starter, throwing for 2,170 yards and 14 touchdowns this past season.

While it would make a lot of sense for Dallas to bring back Dalton, it appears there’s another NFC team interested in him. According to Brad Briggs of the Chicago Tribune, the Bears could land Dalton in the near future.

“The next QB domino to fall could be Andy Dalton and one league source said he believes the Red Rifle could be headed to the Bears,” Briggs tweeted.

The Bears have been linked to Russell Wilson in trade rumors, but the Seahawks haven’t really indicated if they’ll move on from their star quarterback.

Dalton would give Chicago a reliable quarterback who can be a bridge option for Matt Nagy’s offense. He could also serve as a mentor if the Bears draft a quarterback this year.