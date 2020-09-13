Tom Brady Reportedly Had 1 Main Reason For Turning Down The Bears

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to make their 2020 debut this afternoon, taking on the New Orleans Saints.

Brady signed a two-year, $50 million contract with Tampa Bay in free agency. He reportedly chose the Bucs over the Titans.

However, a report today from the NFL Network revealed that the Chicago Bears actually made Brady an offer, too.

“As for the Bears, they looked into all the available QBs before eventually trading for Nick Foles (who will be the backup for Chicago today). Brady was one of them, and Chicago made an offer, sources say,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Ultimately, Brady turned down the Bears for one reason: Weather. The 43-year-old quarterback wanted to play somewhere warm after spending 20 seasons in New England.

“While there was a lot to like, Brady didn’t warm to the idea of playing in the cold again, leaving the Chargers and Bucs as the finalists,” Rapoport added.

That’s understandable. Warm weather is a lot more tolerable for an aging body than the frigid temperatures of Chicago.

Brady will make his Bucs’ debut in a dome this afternoon, as Tampa Bay is playing at New Orleans.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. E.T. on FOX.