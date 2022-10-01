Veteran NFL Kicker Is Not Traveling For Personal Reasons

The Chicago Bears might be without starting kicker Cairo Santos this Sunday when they face the New York Giants.

It was announced on Saturday that Santos didn't travel with the rest of the team due to personal reasons.

With Santos listed as questionable for Week 4, the Bears have elevated Michael Badgley to their active roster.

Badgley was initially signed to the Bears' practice squad. He spent three seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, making 52-of-65 field goals attempts.

During the 2021 season, Badgley spent time on the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans. He made 18-of-21 field goals last year.

Not having Santos for this Sunday's matchup would be an unfortunate hit to Chicago's special teams unit.

Santos has not missed a field goal attempt this season. He did, however, miss a pair of extra points in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Bears will have a final update on Santos before kickoff on Sunday.