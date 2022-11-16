Veteran NFL Linebacker Reportedly Cut On Wednesday

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 21: A detail view of a Chicago Bears helmet is seen resting on a cooler during a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Buffalo Bills on August 21, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears moved on from veteran linebacker A.J. Klein on Wednesday.

Chicago released A.J. Klein, who was acquired from the Baltimore Ravens as part of the Roquan Smith trade last month. Klein appeared in the last two games for Chicago, playing strictly on special teams.

In addition to cutting Klein, the Bears signed experienced defensive end Taco Charlton off the Saints' practice squad and activated linebacker Matt Adams off injured reserve.

A fifth-round pick of the Panthers in 2013, Klein spent his first four pro seasons in Carolina. He then moved on to New Orleans, where he played for the Saints from 2017-19.

In 2020-21, Klein suited up for the Buffalo Bills. He signed with the New York Giants' practice squad in early October before the Ravens added him to their active roster.

Klein played in two games for Baltimore, starting one. He made five tackles before being sent to Chicago, along with two draft picks, in exchange for Smith.