Video: Bears QB Nick Foles Is Getting Crushed After Terrible Pass

On Thursday night, the Chicago Bears hosted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a matchup of 3-1 teams.

While both have three wins on the season, the Bucs and Bears enter tonight’s game on very different streaks. The Buccaneers opened the season with a loss to the New Orleans Saints.

In three games since, Tampa Bay has been dominant en route to a three-game winning streak. Meanwhile, the Bears opened the season on a three-game win streak, but looked horrendous last weekend against the Indianapolis Colts.

Tampa Bay started with the ball and drove down for a field goal. On the ensuing possession, the Bears found a little momentum on offense before Nick Foles made one of the worst throws we’ve ever seen.

Foles rolled out to his right and missed a wide open Allen Robinson.

Check it out.

Nick Foles is in at QB to make the throws that Trubisky missed so many times. And this happens.pic.twitter.com/t5mqm5q8dE — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) October 9, 2020

The Bears put Nick Foles in at quarterback to avoid terrible throws like these from Mitchell Trubisky. Unfortunately, that move doesn’t appear to have worked out very well.

After leading the Bears to a miraculous comeback against the Atlanta Falcons, Foles lost his first official start with the team. His second start hasn’t gotten off to a much better start.

If he continues to make throws like that, he might not be on the field for much longer.

Tampa Bay holds a 3-0 lead with just under five minutes left in the first quarter.