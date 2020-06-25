The Spun

Video: Jay Cutler Is Trending In Hunt For Chicken Serial Killer

Those who watched Very Cavallari (RIP) are already familiar with Jay Cutler’s dry sense of humor and, more importantly, his love of farm animals.

Those who haven’t watched the E! reality show are getting a taste of Cutler’s hobby on his Instagram Story on Wednesday night.

Cutler, 37, is trending in his hunt for a “chicken serial killer.” The former NFL quarterback explained that several of his chickens have turned up dead in recent days. And Cutler is determined to find the person/animal/thing responsible.

“We’ve got a chicken serial killer on the loose,” Cutler explained. “We’ve lost quite a few. Tonight, we’re gonna set up a trail camera to see if it’s a coyote, bobcat or raccoon. It could be anything. I’m not sure.

“But enough is enough. These ladies are a little edgy right now. We’ve got to figure things out. There is one other possibility. It could be an inside job.”

Cutler then panned the camera to his cat, Thelma.

“Thelma over there, while she looks nice and sweet, is a savage with loose morals,” Cutler said, before sending a message to his cat. “I hope you don’t show up on camera tonight.”

Give Jay Cutler his own reality show, E!


