Video Shows How Bears RB David Montgomery Was Injured

Earlier Wednesday morning, the Chicago Bears suffered a scare when running back David Montgomery suffered an injury.

The star running back reportedly went down with a non-contact injury – which is never good. Non-contact injuries generally mean bad news for the player’s knee.

However, the Bears received somewhat positive news about their young running back. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Montgomery suffered a strained groin during practice.

Not long after the injury occurred, video of how Montgomery suffered the injury surfaced. The running back appeared to slip while trying to make a cut.

His foot went out from under him and he fell to the ground. Montgomery tried to get back up, but fell back down to the ground in pain.

Here’s video of the play.

The moment that Bears’ RB David Montgomery suffered a strained groin today, 📹 @ABC7Chicago. pic.twitter.com/LrCs1ZUzJt — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 26, 2020

Head coach Matt Nagy said the team is “knocking on wood” in regard to Montgomery’s injury.

“They don’t make many guys the way they make David Montgomery. He’s a special player,” he said. “We believe in him. We were hoping he would slip to us in that position we were in [third round] the 2019 draft. He’s worked really hard. He knows how we do things. He bought into it. We’re just knocking on wood hoping that he’s going to be OK. We really think his future is super bright and we want to have a long career with him.”

During his rookie season, Montgomery led the Bears in rushing with 889 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. Chicago’s offensive line struggled to create running holes, as Montgomery averaged just 3.7 yards per carry.

He added another 185 yards and one touchdown on 25 receptions during the 2019 season as well.