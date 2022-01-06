Walter Payton’s Son Reveals What He’s Hearing About Bears

The Chicago Bears are, once again, a mess. And it all starts at the top.

Walter Payton’s son, Jarrett, took to Twitter on Thursday to share a troubling development surrounding the Bears’ organization.

“I talked to a former #NFL head coach last night & he said the #Bears will have no chance of hiring any big named HC if Ryan Pace is the GM or President of football ops.”

If true, the Bears aren’t going to take a single step forward until they find a new GM. Yikes.

While most of the blame is centered on head coach Matt Nagy, some of it should probably be thrown Ryan Pace’s way.

The Chicago Bears are 6-10 on the season and will wrap up the regular season against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. It’s looking more and more like it’ll be Nagy’s last game as head coach.

If the Bears are in a position where they’re looking for a new head coach, it sounds like they’ll have a tough time wringing in a top-notch candidate under Pace’s watch, which is a shame.

The NFL and football as a whole is better off when the Chicago Bears are a playoff contender. They have their quarterback in Justin Fields and a good-enough defense to get them there, but coaching figures to be the issue.