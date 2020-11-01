Watch: Bears WR Javon Wims Punches Saints Cornerback

The Spun

The Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints are currently in a close fight on this NFL Sunday. But the real fight seems to be between Bears WR Javon Wims and the helmet of a Saints defender.

During the first half of their game, Wims seemingly randomly went up to Saints cornerback CJ Gardner-Johnson and ripped a chain off his neck. He then proceeded to thrown not one, but two punches right at Gardner-Johnson’s head before teammates and officials rushed in to break up the fight.

Wims needed to be dragged to the ground in order to be pulled off of CJ Gardner Johnson. He was then ejected from the game.

To Gardner-Johnson’s credit, he didn’t escalate the bizarre scene. But he far from innocent in this whole thing.

Footage would soon show that Javon Wims wasn’t exactly unprovoked in his assault on CJ Gardner-Johnson. Apparently, Gardner-Johnson poked teammate Anthony Miller in the face through the holes in his helmet.

Some people online seem to think that the Wims vs. Garden-Johnson brawl is a result of the Georgia-Florida rivalry, which renews in college football this weekend. Wims is a Bulldog, while Gardner-Johnson is a Gator.

Nevertheless, you don’t throw multiple punches at the head of another NFL player and get away with it. If Wims isn’t cut this week then he’s probably facing a suspension or at least a hefty fine.

What do you think happens to Javon Wims now?


