Watch: Justin Fields’ Insane Rushing Touchdown Going Viral

Today has been the type of performance that will have Chicago Bears fans dreaming on what Justin Fields can become.

The rookie quarterback has already produced almost 300 yards of total offense and two touchdowns against the San Francisco 49ers, including a sensational 22-yard touchdown run on 4th-and-1 moments ago.

Fields started out rolling right, evaded three or four defenders in the backfield while reversing his field, got the corner on the left side before juking another defender and taking it to the house. It was absolutely electric.

Funny how Fields is having one of his most impressive performances as a rookie in a game that Bears head coach Matt Nagy is not around for due to COVID-19. Can’t be a coincidence, right?

As exciting as that Fields touchdown was, Bears kicker Cairo Santos killed some of the buzz by missing the ensuing extra point. The 49ers have since scored to make it 30-22 midway through the fourth quarter.

Does Fields have a comeback in him? We’ll find out soon enough.