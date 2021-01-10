Watch: Ridiculous Taunting Penalty In Saints vs. Bears

The Chicago Bears could be tied with the New Orleans Saints right now if not for a bizarre taunting call on tight end Cole Kmet.

After a short completion from Mitchell Trubisky to Kmet, the rookie tight end was flagged for…tossing the ball to the referee? Because that’s what actually happened.

You can see in the video below that Kmet and Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins did have some words, and that Jenkins was in the path between Kmet and the official.

However, it is pretty clear that Kmet wasn’t throwing the ball at Jenkins.

The worst taunting call in NFL playoff history? pic.twitter.com/D3IKLRQXaE — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 10, 2021

As a result of that penalty, instead of it being 3rd-and-5 at the New Orleans 9, it became 3rd-and-20 at the 24. The Bears had to settle for a field goal, and that’s how the score is 7-3 at halftime.

It’s been an ugly half of football, without question. The Saints have turned the ball over a couple of times while the Bears lost a touchdown thanks to a brutal drop. Neither team can get its offense in gear.

At least you can watch the game on Nickelodeon and have some fun though.