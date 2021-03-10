What Bears Will Reportedly Offer For Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson

With the new league year on the horizon, the Chicago Bears are a bit unsure who’ll be their starting quarterback in 2021. They’ve been mentioned in trade talks for Deshaun Watson and Russell Wilson, but will they actually pull off a blockbuster trade?

NFL insider Jason La Canfora isn’t sure if the Bears will end up landing a star quarterback this offseason. What he does know, however, is that general manager Ryan Pace is willing to part ways with a lot of draft picks in order to get Watson or Wilson.

“Well, sources said they are prepared to throw a boatload of picks at the Texans — for Deshaun Watson — and Seahawks — for Russell Wilson — in an attempt to upgrade at the most important position in all of professional sports,” La Canfora wrote, via CBS.

La Canfora also said that teams shouldn’t underestimate “how desperate” the Bears are this offseason.

Chicago currently owns the No. 20 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. That selection, along with future first-round picks, are most likely up for grabs this offseason.

The Bears don’t want to go back to Nick Foles or Mitch Trubisky at quarterback, so mortgaging future assets for Watson or Wilson might not be the worst idea. However, they have to make sure they’re not outbidding themselves.

Wilson’s current list of suitors only features three teams, the Bears, Raiders and Saints. It’s unclear if the other two teams are making a strong run at the Pro Bowl quarterback.

As for Watson, it’s much harder to imagine him in the Windy City. Teams like the Broncos, Dolphins, Jets and Panthers all have better draft assets at the moment.

Make no mistake, the Bears will be aggressive this offseason. That doesn’t guarantee them a marquee quarterback, though.