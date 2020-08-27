Why Lance Briggs Is Trending Following Brian Urlacher’s Comment

You might have noticed the name “Lance Briggs” trending on Twitter today following controversial comments made by former Chicago Bears star linebacker Brian Urlacher.

Well, in the wake of Urlacher sending a highly controversial message to the NBA for opting not to play, Bears fans have taken issue with it. Many fans are tearing Urlacher to shreds for conflating Brett Favre’s decision to play following the death of his father to players protesting the shooting of Jacob Blake.

As part of the effort, they’re giving former Bears linebacker Lance Briggs the credit he deserves for his time in Chicago. Briggs played 12 seasons for the Bears from 2003 to 2004, appearing in 173 games plus six playoff appearances.

During that span, Briggs made seven straight Pro Bowls from 2005 to 2011, including three All-Pro selections. He finished his career with over 1,100 tackles, 16 interceptions, 16 forced fumbles, 15.0 sacks, six defensive touchdowns, and 84 passes defended.

Lance Briggs himself has been staying relatively silent on the issue with his former teammate.

But the fanbase has not. All over Twitter you’ll find people calling Briggs “the best linebacker on the Bears in the 2000s.” Others are just praising him for not sharing harmful views.

Lance Briggs was a great linebacker in his own right. He probably doesn’t need Urlacher taken down so he gets lifted up.

But Urlacher brought all of this on himself. If it changes how history views him, that’s his fault.