1 NFL Team Is Already Out Of Odell Beckham Sweepstakes

There’s expected to be plenty of suitors in the running to try and land the talented Odell Beckham Jr. The Detroit Lions won’t be one of them.

The Lions will have the first opportunity to claim Beckham on waivers when he becomes available. Dan Campbell isn’t interested in adding the former Pro Bowler, though.

Campbell announced on Monday afternoon the Lions won’t be pursuing Beckham. This isn’t surprising. OBJ has already said he wants to play for a contender. Even if the Lions claimed him, he might refuse to play in Detroit.

The Lions are out of the running for Beckham.

The team with first shot at Odell on the waiver wire won’t be adding him. https://t.co/FPtHzvEm3k — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 8, 2021

It’s been reported already that Odell Beckham Jr. will likely clear waivers and become a free agent. In doing so, the former superstar will get the opportunity to pick his new team.

At this stage in Beckham’s career, he wants to play for a contender.

“But Beckham does not want to go to just any team, according to sources familiar with his thinking,” Adam Schefter reported over the weekend, via ESPN.com. “Beckham wants to spend the rest of this season with a playoff contender and in a winning environment, where he believes he would be happy and productive.

“… Multiple teams with winning records and established offenses are expected to be interested in Beckham, sources told ESPN. Certain players already have reached out to Beckham, pitching the merits of their organization, according to sources.”

Former Browns’ WR Odell Beckham Jr. wants to join a postseason contender for the remainder of this season, sources say.https://t.co/izp3apLUWM — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 7, 2021

Odell Beckham Jr. will have a new home at some point this week. It won’t be Detroit.