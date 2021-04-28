1 NFL Team Reportedly Tried To Trade Up To No. 4 For Ja’Marr Chase

Ja’Marr Chase is considered the best wide receiver in the 2021 NFL Draft by a solid margin. As a result, there is a strong market for the LSU product.

Most analysts have Chase coming off the board within the first seven picks. He’s been linked to the Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins due to their need for another wideout.

Well, it turns out there’s a third team in the top 10 showing interest in Chase. According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, the Detroit Lions tried to move up a few spots earlier this week so they could take the LSU star.

“There was chatter early in the week that the Lions tried to trade up to No. 4 to get Chase, but the Falcons’ asking price was too high,” Fowler said, via ESPN.

It’s interesting that Fowler said the Falcons’ asking price for the No. 4 pick was too high, especially since they’d only drop down three spots if they agreed to a deal with the Lions.

Atlanta isn’t considered a landing spot for Chase at the moment. That means Cincinnati, Detroit and Miami could be involved in a bidding war if they really want to get their hands on him.

During the 2019 season, Chase had 84 catches for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns. There’s no doubt he has the potential to become an elite wide receiver.

We’ll find out where Chase’s professional career will begin tomorrow night.