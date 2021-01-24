2 Teams Seen As The Favorites For Matthew Stafford

The Matthew Stafford era in Detroit is reportedly over.

Saturday night, news broke that the Lions and their franchise quarterback have decided to part ways this offseason. Stafford reportedly wants a trade out of Detroit and the Lions are expected to grant him that request.

NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero first reported the news, which has been confirmed by multiple outlets:

After meetings in recent weeks in which Stafford expressed a desire for a fresh start, the Lions understood his position and plan to begin discussing trade options in the coming weeks for their star quarterback, per sources. The sides have had open and healthy discussions since the season ended. But with the Lions starting over again, hiring Dan Campbell as head coach and Brad Holmes as general manager, Stafford told the team he feels it’s the right time to move on and team officials agreed, per sources.

Where will Stafford end up?

Two teams are being mentioned as the favorites for Stafford right now. Of course, it’s still very early in the trade process.

“The Colts and 49ers are the two teams that immediately come to mind as the favorites to acquire Stafford,” NFL Draft analyst Dane Brugler tweeted.

The 49ers might be the frontrunner, according to several figures across the NFL. San Francisco might be ready to move on from Jimmy Garoppolo. Stafford could be an ideal fit in Kyle Shanahan’s offense.