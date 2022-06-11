2020 NFL Draft Pick Announces Retirement

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 30: A Detroit Lions helmet at AT&T Stadium on September 30, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

After spending two years in the NFL, defensive lineman John Penisini has decided to hang up his cleats.

On Saturday morning, Penisini announced his retirement from the NFL. It was a shocking announcement considering he's just 25 years old.

"I have made the decision to retire from football," Penisini wrote. "I’m definitely going to miss my teammates and the coaching staff but I’m glad I got to experience it. I’m happy and excited for whatever life has for me.

"For my family, friends, teammates, coaches and all the people who supported my dream along the way I appreciate and love you guys. Go Lions."

Here's the announcement from Penisini:

Penisini was selected by the Lions in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. In two seasons with the franchise, he racked up 49 combined tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack and a fumble recovery.

Prior to joining the NFL, Penisini was a standout performer at Utah. He finished his college career with 80 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, five sacks and two forced fumbles.

We wish Penisini all the best in the next chapter of his career.