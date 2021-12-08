6 Lions Players Missed Practice With Illness Today

The Detroit Lions are fresh off of their first win of the year this past weekend. Unfortunately, the team returned to practice on Wednesday a bit short-handed.

According to the team’s latest injury report, six players missed practice on Wednesday due to an non-COVID-19 illness that’s going around the locker room. Quarterback Jared Goff, offensive tackle Penei Sewell, defensive lineman Michael Brockers, guard Jonah Jackson, defensive tackle John Penisini and defensive end Nick Williams all sat out of the team’s workout this afternoon.

Although it’s still too early to sound the alarm in Detroit for this weekend’s game against the Denver Broncos, having six players completely out of practice is cause for concern. It’s possible that the Lions wanted to keep the illness from spreading and decided to be extra cautious as a result.

Unfortunately, the players that were ill weren’t the only notable part about the Lions injury report on Wednesday. Running back D’Andre Swift also didn’t practice as he continues to work his way back from a shoulder injury.

The jam-packed injury report is a disappointing way to return to practice for the Lions, who won their first game of the Dan Campbell era over the weekend. Jared Goff led Detroit down the field on the final drive of regulation and threw a touchdown pass as time expired to knock off the Minnesota Vikings, 29-27.

The Lions (1-10-1) have a solid chance to make it two wins in a row this weekend in Denver. The Broncos (6-6) may be in the hunt for an AFC playoff berth, but have shown that they’re susceptible to getting beat by just about every team in the league.

Detroit will hope that its roster can heal up in time for 4:05 p.m. ET matchup against the Broncos out in Denver this Sunday.