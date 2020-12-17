Adam Schefter Addresses Matthew Stafford’s Future With Detroit Lions

Matthew Stafford has been the heart and soul of the Detroit Lions since he was drafted by the team back in 2009. Although he has a few years remaining on his current contract, there is no guarantee that he’ll spend the rest of his days in the Motor City.

It was being reported earlier this week that Detroit could “move on” from Stafford as its quarterback. This isn’t because of his production, it’s actually because they could be entering yet another rebuild.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter provided some information on Stafford’s future with the Lions. Let’s just say he’s not so sure the former No. 1 pick wants to go through a couple of more seasons of mediocrity.

“Knowing what I know, I don’t think he’s going to have the stomach to go through another rebuilding job,” Schefter said on 104.3 The Fan. “He might want to go on to play for a team that is ready to win right now…I think that’s an unsettled, fluid situation.”

Stafford still remains one of the better quarterbacks in the league. This season, he’s completing 63.9 percent of his passes for 3,522 yards, 22 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Last week, Steve Young suggested that Stafford would thrive on a team like the San Francisco 49ers. Perhaps that’s him being biased toward his former team, but we’d have to imagine that Stafford would perform well in Kyle Shanahan’s offensive system.

The 49ers aren’t the only team that could use Stafford next season. There will be a handful of playoff-caliber teams that will see Stafford as an upgrade compared to the alternative.