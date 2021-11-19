Adam Schefter Has Telling Report On Lions QB Jared Goff

Jared Goff hasn’t missed a start in his first season with the Detroit Lions. That could change this Sunday, though.

The Lions were without Goff for their first two practice sessions this week. He’s dealing with an oblique injury that he suffered against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell was hopeful that Goff could get in some work this Friday, but ESPN insider Adam Schefter is reporting that Goff missed practice yet again.

As of now, Tim Boyle is set to start for the Lions this Sunday. He was recently activated off injured reserve.

With Jared Goff not practicing today for the third straight day, Lions’ QB Tim Boyle is in line to start Sunday vs. Cleveland. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 19, 2021

When asked about Boyle potentially starting this Sunday against the Browns, Campbell expressed confidence in him.

“We’ll see where this game goes if he’s our guy. And see where the weather takes us, see where he takes us,” Campbell said, via ProFootballTalk. “But I know this, we have to be smart with it and let him work into a rhythm.”

Boyle started his NFL career with the Packers. In limited action, he completed 75 percent of his passes for 15 yards. He didn’t see the field much in Green Bay simply because Aaron Rodgers was ahead of him on the depth chart.

It’d be quite the story if Boyle leads the Lions to their first win of the season this Sunday.