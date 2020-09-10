Adrian Peterson Has 3-Word Message After Joining The Lions

Adrian Peterson appears to be ready to go for his 14th NFL season.

The longtime NFL running back, who’s made seven All-Pro teams, is set to play for his fifth different franchise. Peterson was released by the Washington Football Team heading into the 2020 season, but was quickly picked up by the Detroit Lions.

Peterson, who has 14,216 career rushing yards, has a simple message heading into Week 1.

“Just. Keep. Running,” he wrote.

Peterson made it clear earlier this offseason that he’s eyeing Emmitt Smith’s all-time rushing record. He’ll have to play several more seasons to make that happen. He trails the former Dallas Cowboys star by 4,000-plus yards.

“Winning a championship is the one I want most,” Peterson told NFL Network, via Pro Football Talk. “That’s one of the goals I set to myself when I entered the NFL was to pass the GOAT.”

Peterson will likely need to play at least four more seasons in order to have a chance at passing the legendary Dallas Cowboys running back. He needs 4,140 more yards, meaning he’ll have to average 1,035 yards per season for the next four years.

That’s highly unlikely, but the 35-year-old Peterson remains highly motivated.

Detroit is set to open its 2020 season on Sunday against Chicago. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. E.T. on FOX.